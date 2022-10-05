Visalia local journeys to D.C. for cancer funding advocacy

“I am volunteering with ACS CAN because cancer affects all of us. Cancer incidence has also increased in my Lahu community in Tulare County within the past several years,” See said. “It’s important for me and for all of us to protect our communities through health advocacy.”

See has been involved with ACS CAN since 2019, but has always had a passion for health and health promotion. See was able to meet with representative Kevin McCarthy to request the funding, and was able to meet with the offices of David Valedeo and Connie Conway as well.