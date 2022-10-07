Public speaks in favor of Visalia pool, council pushing planning to parks & rec

“I’m not going to take steel pots of money that we’ve been setting aside for decades just because there’s something new and flashy in the way,” Taylor said. “I think we should look at this. I think we can support this, I think we can build it, but we need to do it appropriately.”

Although he agreed the city needs a swimming facility, Vice Mayor Brian Poochigian echoed similar sentiments to Councilmember Taylor that nothing is quick when it comes to government. He said he would like to see a pool for everybody rather than just a competitive pool.

“If we’re gonna build a pool it needs to be for everybody,” Poochigian said. “The city of Visalia doesn’t do things just for certain groups, we do it for the entire city.”

For his comments, Mayor Steve Nelsen made sure to remind the public that council is in support of getting an aquatic center in Visalia, but the city needs time to do so. He said he understands the passion when it comes to fundraisers, donations and willingness to help out in these situations, but when passionate advocates eventually move on, there’s no one to raise the money. Therefore, he said it needs to be done correctly and supported tabling the item to strategic planning and giving it to the city’s parks and recreation director.