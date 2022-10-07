The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park

The Source celebrates Visalia Pride at Valley Strong Ballpark with vendors, activities, drag queen performances and more
VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium.
Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
“Pride is a day of community, a safe place to gather for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to celebrate the community,” Nick Vargas, director of development and strategy with The Source, said. “There’s going to be food, drinks, entertainment, drag shows, lots of community booths.”
In partnership with Tulare County Public Health, this year there will be a vaccine clinic available to participants. They will be providing a vaccination for Monkey Pox, covid-19 as well as covid-19 booster shots.
“Pride is also a time to think about our community’s health and our physical health, our mental health, our spiritual health,” Vargas said.
The Hall of Fame area of the ballpark will be turned into The Rainbow Room, with dancing and fun activities. The drag shows will begin at 12:30 and go throughout the day. The Queens of the South Valley, Priscilla McNamara, Bebe Waters and Trance Former will be performing as well as the headliner Deja Sky who was a contestant on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, a reality TV show.
“This year we’re very excited to have Deja Skye headlining for us,” Vargas said. “Deja Skye was a contestant on the most recent season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and is from Fresno now living in Visalia.”
Vargas said they are expecting around 3,000 participants this year. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the event or online. There will be eight food trucks for participants to choose from. According to Varags, this year’s event has around 80 different booths for companies in support. WalMart is this year’s diamond sponsor. Vargas said The Source is thankful to their sponsors for standing up in support. Some sponsors included Eagle Mountain Casino, Casa Tulare County, Atalla Properties, Token Farms, St. Paul’s Apiscopal Church, Christ Lutheran Church and Tulare County Health and Human Services.
“These are people who have raised their hand to show support for the community and for The Source by being there, they paid a fee or they are sponsors, and they want to reach out to the LGBTQ community in our area,” Vargas said.