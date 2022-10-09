Tulare County expands discounted prescription drug cost opportunities

The service of discounted pharmaceutical drugs is achievable through the 340B Drug Discount Program. According to the report, it is a federal program that allows participating pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer discounts on the price of medication to eligible healthcare organizations that serve vulnerable populations and Tulare county is one of those locations.

“If [patients] go to any of the pharmacies that have this program, then they can get [pharmaceutical drugs] at a discount price,” Elliot said.

According to Elliot, Visalia Pharmacy, Inc. approached the board of supervisors concerning this agreement just before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, which delayed the contract’s process. Now that the contract has been approved, it will stay in place until Oct. 3 2025, where it will then be renewed for one-year terms or terminated at the request of either party, according to Micari.