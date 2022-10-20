Darling Hotel elicits Visalians to unravel threads of mystery

Mystery at The Darling Hotel makes second annual comeback to give Visalians another immersive, out-of-time mystery to crack

VISALIA – The Darling Hotel is inviting guests to travel back in time and experience classic 1960’s themes of science fiction and superstition in a thrilling adventure of mystery.

The hotel is hosting their second annual Mystery at The Darling Hotel event on two separate days, one on Friday, Oct. 28 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 29. The hours for both days are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will take guests on a journey into the past where they will be immersed into a 1960’s dining experience, where actors and hotel staff will be dressed in attire fitting of time and interact with guests in accordance with a suspenseful storyline.