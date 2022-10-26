Visalia residents receive incorrect ballots following recent city redistricting

According to Stephanie Hill, system and procedure analyst for the elections office, this issue came about because of the elections office’s geographical information system (GIS), which helps to provide the geographical locations for addresses in the county. The system mixed up two locations that are very close in proximity to each other, about a block’s distance away, so residents located on Sunnyside Court, which is in District 3 of Visalia, were mistakenly sent ballots for Sunnyside Avenue, which is in District 1.

Overall, seven addresses were affected by the mistake, but the elections office has already taken the steps to ensure the 13 individuals receive the correct ballots. The residents were informed of the situation and their reissued ballots on Oct. 18.

In addition to the 13 incorrect ballots initially sent out, the elections office was informed of an additional 101 locations affected by the error on Oct. 21, according to Baldwin. She said the office was notified by the city of Visaila’s city manager, Leslie Caviliga, of the mistake due to the 101 locations being identified under the wrong precinct. According to Hill, the error affected an additional 148 voters in District 2 and District 3. The elections office started working right away on Oct. 24 to get the issue corrected and sent the affected residents their correct ballots on Oct 25. According to Hill, voters can expect to see the reissued ballots by the end of the week.