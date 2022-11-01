Residents voice thoughts, concerns over future housing in Visalia

According to Brandon Smith, principal planner for the community development department, survey results will help city staff as they draft up implementation programs to address housing concerns and issues in Visalia. The programs will be implemented by the city over the course of eight years, with some programs potentially being utilized within the first year or two of the housing element’s adoption, which is in December 2023.

“By April 2023, we should have a public draft housing element available that will contain draft versions of these programs for the public to review and comment on,” Smith said.

Anyone not able to attend the workshops who is interested in taking the survey can participate at the project’s website housevisalia.com, where survey links can be found on the home page. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. According to Smith, the survey could potentially be taken down by the end of the year, so Visalia residents are strongly encouraged to participate.