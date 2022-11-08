Lainey Wilson on the road to fame, stops by Visalia along the way

Her journey began deep in Louisiana, singing at convenience stores as a child. She officially began her music career a decade ago when she moved to Nashville, but it never took flight until one of her songs went platinum, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” which is an ode to passed-down family wisdom. The song “topped the charts” for country music, according to the Fox Theater press release. Her song “Never Say Never,” topped the charts next after two weeks of releasing, according to the Fox Theater’s press release. Another single, “Heart Like a Truck” is Top 25.

However, Wilson’s journey to the top was no easy feat. According to Song Data, female country artists have a much harder time getting to the top of the charts. In a study by Song Data, they found that the Billboard’s Country Airplay Top 20 chart was exclusively men for weeks straight in 2018, a trend they would see over again for years to come. According to Billboard’s Jim Asker, the trend of female artists being few in country music was nothing new, but to not make the Top 20 was unheard of.