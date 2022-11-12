Visalia wheels toward bike lane improvements

The county center drive rehabilitation project would enhance existing bike lanes along North County Center Street by making them safer for pedestrian use and encouraging non-vehicular travel. The enhancements will be made on the intersections on West Ferguson Avenue and West Riggin Avenue in Visalia. Nearing its final stages before it’s planned to go to construction, the project’s framework was approved by Visalia City Council in a unanimous vote on Nov. 7 and could come back to council depending on community feedback.

The project would upgrade the County Center Drive roadway to meet class IV classifications, which would bring an eight-foot, green lane to the roadway with a seven to eight-foot buffer separating it from traffic. It would also add texture to the road with protective tactile treatments, similar to speed bumps, along the intersection’s turning points to keep vehicles in their lanes and slow down turning movements at intersections. As it exists now, County Center Drive is a two-lane collector roadway, which means it connects major and minor roads. The roadway also currently has class II bike lanes, which are the typical white-striped bike lanes found along the road.