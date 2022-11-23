Kaweah health hospice delivers Thanksgiving to doorsteps

Kaweah Health Hospice partners with Visalia Breakfast Lions Club to provide a fresh turkey and fixings to 102 families who have a loved one receiving hospice care
VISALIA– In partnership with Visalia Breakfast Lions Club, Kaweah Health Hospice provided thanksgiving meals to over 100 patients.
On Nov. 21, Kaweah Health Hospice and Visalia Breakfast Lions Club worked together to deliver a fresh turkey and fixings to 102 families who have loved ones receiving hospice care. The Lions Club was responsible for providing the turkeys while several entities within Kaweah Health contributed to providing the fixings. Additionally, some additional meals were provided to a few Home Health and Rural Health families as well.
“This is so our families don’t have to deal with more than they are dealing with,” Tiffany Bullock, Director of Kaweah Health Home Health & Hospice said.
Kaweah Health Hospice staff, along with staff members from the Rural Health Clinics, Subacute, Urgent Cares, Home Health, the Kaweah Health Executive Team and the Kaweah Health Hospice Foundation Board, contributed all of the “fixings” to go with the turkey. Additionally, members of Kaweah Health’s NPC Post-Acute team volunteered their time to bag up fixings for Kaweah Health Hospice staff members.
Kaweah Health Hospice, a division of Kaweah Health, is a not-for-profit hospice that has been providing end-of-life services for adults and children in Tulare and Kings counties for over 35 years. The organization works to relieve pain and suffering at the end of life, as well as provide emotional support and spiritual counseling.
Cydney Alvarado, a registered nurse, for Kaweah Health Hospice said she was grateful for the opportunity to help her patients and their families outside of the care she already provides.
“My patients aren’t just patients to me,” she said. “They become part of our family, so to be able to give them such an awesome gift is so meaningful to me.”
Patients and their families are offered a variety of services via a team approach. The team consists of a physician of choice, a nurse, a hospice aide, a chaplain, a social worker and bereavement counseling. The team is designed to assist families in navigating through this final chapter of life.
