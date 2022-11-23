Kaweah health hospice delivers Thanksgiving to doorsteps

Kaweah Health Hospice partners with Visalia Breakfast Lions Club to provide a fresh turkey and fixings to 102 families who have a loved one receiving hospice care

VISALIA– In partnership with Visalia Breakfast Lions Club, Kaweah Health Hospice provided thanksgiving meals to over 100 patients.

On Nov. 21, Kaweah Health Hospice and Visalia Breakfast Lions Club worked together to deliver a fresh turkey and fixings to 102 families who have loved ones receiving hospice care. The Lions Club was responsible for providing the turkeys while several entities within Kaweah Health contributed to providing the fixings. Additionally, some additional meals were provided to a few Home Health and Rural Health families as well.