Last roll call for Collins on council

When Collins was first elected to the council in 1975 he was the youngest elected official in Visalia at just 22 years old. Shannon O’Dell, the longtime city clerk for Visalia, said the council did not welcome Collins at first, but soon came to appreciate his planning expertise. It was Collins, now 69 years old, who spearheaded the city’s 1978 General Plan, which stopped growth along Mooney Boulevard at Packwood Creek, a move credited with holding urban sprawl at bay for two generations.

“He was not well loved by the development community,” former Visalia city manager Mike Olmos said. “Greg knows this and it was not a secret.”

Collins’ guiding hand can be seen throughout the city. There are the byways and highways lined by Valley Oaks, a symbol of Visalia’s native origins, preserved by regulations written by Collins. The scenic corridor of Highway 198 free from junkyards and industrial waste piles provides a pristine view of the Sierras. Collins and his fellow council members also pushed CalTrans to depress the freeway through town at the turn of this century, to drop the speeding cars below ground level to limit noise and traffic impacts to residents.