Visalia Fire Department rolls out its second Emergency Medical Squad

The squad vehicles are repurposed SUVs that are stocked with medical supplies and operated by two paramedics. Munger said that it is easier to reach a destination faster in the SUVs rather than a fire engine truck due to its smaller size.

Munger said that it is essential to arrive and stabilize a patient immediately, so the additional medical squad will only allow the agency to help more residents in the community. This is essential to the function of VFD, as it is unique in the sense that it is an Advanced Life Support (ALS) agency, which requires each fire engine truck to have a paramedic on board and medical aid to be timely.

One of the main differences between the medical squads and an ambulance is that the medical squads will not transport patients to the hospital, as the fire department is a public agency rather than private, unlike most ambulance companies. Instead, they will stabilize a patient and then hand them off to the ambulance when they arrive. If a patient is “stat,” which means they need immediate medical assistance for a severe illness or accident, then the medical squad paramedic will usually travel with the ambulance during transport and continue administering aid, according to Munger.