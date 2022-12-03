Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state

The reason the central valley is plagued with pollution has a lot to do with its mountain ranges. The Valley is similarly shaped to a bowl, allowing the surrounding mountains to trap air pollution. Clegern said heavy-duty truck emissions play a large role in the pollution, as well as smoke from fires. Ozone levels, which is smog pollution, is also extremely high, but soot takes the cake when it comes to the Valley’s unclean air, according to ALA.

“[The] report finds that despite decades of progress on cleaning up sources of air pollution, more than 40% of Americans—over 137 million people—are living in places with failing grades for unhealthy levels of particle pollution or ozone,” the ALA report stated. “This is 2.1 million more people breathing unhealthy air compared to last year’s report.”

In addition to ranking the most polluted metro areas in the state, the ALA also grades cities based on a report-card system, with grades being A, B,C, D and F. This year, Visalia received an “F” grade, and failed in both smog and soot pollution. Soot pollution is deadly, and can trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes and lung cancer, according to ALA. In Tulare County, there are 40,362 cases of adult and pediatric asthma combined, according to ALA data.