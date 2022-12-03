WIB expands technical career opportunities in Tulare County

Though the project is still in its planning phase, Wissler said that Tulare County’s WIB is hoping to help around 80 individuals seeking industrial career training. The way they will do this is through partnering with places like College of the Sequoias and local adult schools. The Skills to Success project will not be teaching these technical skills, but rather giving individuals the resources and information to sign up for classes, certificate courses or other forms of local training available in the county.

“[WIB will be] doing some evaluation of the industry, understanding what the employers needs are, and then going to our educational partners and finding what classes [they offer] that can help [individuals] get on a pathway to those careers, and then being able to enroll the individuals into those educational programs,” Wissler said.

WIB is an organization that spans throughout five counties in the Central Valley. Each WIB location was a recipient of grant funding from the CWDB, who distributed roughly $4.9 million in grant funding to the region. Though Tulare County is making industrial careers a priority, other locations are choosing different career paths for their Skills to Success projects, such as healthcare or education. Wissler said that Tulare County is focusing on industrial jobs because it is one of the most in-demand career fields in the county right now.