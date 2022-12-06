Visalia’s Fox Theater meets “America’s Favorite Husband”

During the pandemic, Treviño pivoted from playing 250-plus shows a year to instead expanding his social media presence and footprint on different platforms. In less than two years, Treviño built a worldwide fanbase on TikTok by repurposing older stand-up material, amassing over 4.8 million likes on the platform and over 50 million views, influencing the decision to release I Speak Wife to a global audience.

“With everyone not knowing what day it is, which way is up or down, or what was going to happen next during quarantine, my thought was if I can post a two-minute or five-minute clip of my crazy life with my wife and kids, and it allows another person to connect and find humor in something, then I have done my job,” Treviño stated.

While parenting, running a household and keeping the romance alive, Treviño had no shortage of material during lockdown, from poking fun at his wife’s perfection when she constantly loses her phone, to mystery packages showing up repeatedly at the house, Treviño’s observational comedy style portrayed the madness of everyday life.