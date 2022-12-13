Visalia Fox Theater takes Three Dog Night downtown

Classic rock band Three Dog Night sets up tour date in Downtown Visalia, and is set to play their hit classics from the 70’s
VISALIA – Three Dog Night brought “Joy to the World” and to their fans in the early 70’s, but they didn’t stop there. Nearly 50 years later, the band is still touring, and has Visalia on its list.
Legendary rock band Three Dog Night is set to roll into Visalia on Feb. 10, 2023 to perform their classic 60’s and 70’s hits, still performed by original lead vocalist Danny Hutton. Hutton has been rolling out the tunes since the late 60’s, and despite being on the brink of 80 years old, is still touring. Tickets went on sale Dec. 2, and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org.
“Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures,” stated the Fox Theatre press release.
Three Dog Night was created in 1968 by Danny Hutton during the dawn of rock n’ roll music. The band quickly became one of the most popular bands in America just a year later, up until the late 1970s. In this time frame, they had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits and 11 Top 10s, not to mention 3 U.S. number one Top hits. The band had 7 million-selling singles, and by 1975 had sold nearly 50 million records. They disbanded in the late 70s, but rejoined forces leading into the 80’s.
Contrary to a typical band lineup of one lead singer followed by instrumentation, Three Dog Night was composed of three lead singers, Hutton, Chuck Negron and Cory Wells. The lineup was an anomaly in their day, but even now the atypical band structure is still echoed. Hutton is leading on vocals after all these years. After Negron disbanded in 1985 and Wells passed away in 2015, the band gained two other vocalists. David Morgan and drummer-vocalist Pat Bautz now take the stage alongside Hutton.
But their multi-vocal trend doesn’t stop there. One of their newest releases, “Prayer of the Children” was arranged as an a cappella, so that the vocals of all six members of the band are featured. The song is currently part of their live concert set, as well.
The band recorded songs of the best and largely undiscovered new songwriters of its time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group’s eclectic taste, combined with its ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive, and appealing style, resulted in the band dominating the charts for years.
Marking over 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to keep up a full schedule of concerts at theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events and casinos. The band has many hits, but among the top are “Joy To The World,” “Black and White,” and “Mama Told Me Not to Come.” Bring joy to the world they did, too, as they performed nearly 3,000 shows since 1986, and have performed at two super bowls. Their top hits are all led by different vocalists within the band, but they all deliver the same raspy, vintage rock n’ roll sound that is the epitome of 70’s classics.