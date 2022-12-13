Visalia Fox Theater takes Three Dog Night downtown

Classic rock band Three Dog Night sets up tour date in Downtown Visalia, and is set to play their hit classics from the 70’s

VISALIA – Three Dog Night brought “Joy to the World” and to their fans in the early 70’s, but they didn’t stop there. Nearly 50 years later, the band is still touring, and has Visalia on its list.

Legendary rock band Three Dog Night is set to roll into Visalia on Feb. 10, 2023 to perform their classic 60’s and 70’s hits, still performed by original lead vocalist Danny Hutton. Hutton has been rolling out the tunes since the late 60’s, and despite being on the brink of 80 years old, is still touring. Tickets went on sale Dec. 2, and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org.