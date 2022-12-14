Aaron Lewis goes acoustic, visits Fox Theater

The rock singer-turned country artist Aaron Lewis sets up Visalia’s Fox Theatre with a concert day for his upcoming 2023 tour

VISALIA – After a decade of trying to make a name for himself in country music, Aaron Lewis has finally gained traction with his laid back, acoustic tunes that are full of heartbreak and introspection.

Lewis is making his way to the Visalia Fox Theatre for the second time, and is set to hit the stage on May 17, 2023. Tickets went on sale Dec. 9, and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org. After departing from his punk band Staind nearly 12 years ago, Lewis went solo and rebranded, making a name for himself in the realm of country music a decade later.