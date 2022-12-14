Aaron Lewis goes acoustic, visits Fox Theater

The rock singer-turned country artist Aaron Lewis sets up Visalia’s Fox Theatre with a concert day for his upcoming 2023 tour
VISALIA – After a decade of trying to make a name for himself in country music, Aaron Lewis has finally gained traction with his laid back, acoustic tunes that are full of heartbreak and introspection.
Lewis is making his way to the Visalia Fox Theatre for the second time, and is set to hit the stage on May 17, 2023. Tickets went on sale Dec. 9, and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org. After departing from his punk band Staind nearly 12 years ago, Lewis went solo and rebranded, making a name for himself in the realm of country music a decade later.
Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, “Frayed At Both Ends,” makes for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.
The “American Patriot Acoustic Tour” kicks off Jan. 20, and will begin in Las Vegas, Nev. Lewis won’t be accompanied by flashing lights and a full band, but rather, his only companions will be his heartfelt lyrics and acoustic guitar set.
Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut “Town Line” and “Sinner,” as well as Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One.”
The country flare is a newer take to music for Lewis, as Staind was more of a grunge punk band that specialized in soulful lyrics that ushered introspection. Lewis still brings emotional ballads to the table, but instead of an angst-driven punk sound, his lyrics are laden with western guitar riffs and country twang.
His music is woven with sentiments from childhood and the emotional turmoil he felt as a child of a broken family. He remembered his past heavily through Staind, with tracks like “Epiphany” from his album Break the Cycle telling the story of childhood hurt. The band really took off after the song “Outside” went viral. It was later heard on various mainstream rock radio channels.
Lewis has had a few Billboard-charting hits since going solo, such as “The Road” in 2012 and “Sinner” in 2016, but he didn’t land his first #1 hit until 2021, after he released his country single “Am I the Only One,” which appeared on 2022’s rootsy Frayed at Both Ends.