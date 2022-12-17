Structure fire in Visalia sends one to burn unit

On Wednesday Dec. 14 at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located in the 3000 block of West Walnut. The first arriving officer reported heavy smoke coming from the residence as well as a subject who was injured. Fire crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes.

There was also a report of two additional subjects inside. A rapid search by fire crews determined that no additional occupants remained in the home. Along with the initial response team, EMS crews were on scene and transported the injured subject to an area burn unit.

A total of 27 emergency personnel responded including three engines, one ladder truck, two EMS Squads and four chief officers as well as two ambulances and two EMS supervisors. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.