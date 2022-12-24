Family Services of Tulare County in search of new CEO

Stephanie Burrage, the current interim CEO, said that while Meader is bidding adieu to Family Services of Tulare County (FSTC), a strong executive team is stepping up to run the organization in her place. At the start of the new year, Burrage and the board of directors will seek out a candidate to permanently take over as CEO. Additionally, the FSTC is undergoing reorganization due to the changing needs of the communities they serve.

“Katie’s been such a strong leader and mentor to so many of us that I think it’s going to be hard to fill those shoes,” Burrage said.

Meader stepped down a few months after taking a leave of absence this summer while FSTC began a staff reorganization. Not only did they add two new director positions, but they also gave all employees new job descriptions. The changes are intended to reflect the needs of the community as Tulare County continues to emerge from the pandemic.