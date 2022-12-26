Marina Rojas becomes executive director for Sequoia Symphony

Rojas reminisced on her very first symphony at Visalia’s Fox Theatre, which she attended on a whim. She entered the historic Fox Theatre, with its marquee glowing with orange and yellow hues, not knowing what to expect. Little did Rojas know, this first-time theater experience would stay with her many years later.

As she sat in the hushed crowd, the lights dimmed, and the spotlight hit the faces of those with musical instruments in hand. As the maestro walked swiftly onto the stage, she said the entire crowd was beaming with anticipation.

“There was this unifying moment where everybody just held their breath, because the show was about to start. That’s what I love about it,” Rojas said. “I think a lot of people assume it’s highbrow, and maybe a little snooty, but that wasn’t it at all. I felt welcomed immediately.”