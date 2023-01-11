Visalia Players Club take the stage, purchases Ice House Theater

Visalia Players Club purchases the Ice House Theater from the city of Visalia, plans to improve building and its accessibility

VISALIA – After having operated in the same theater since the early ‘70s, the Visalia Players Club was finally able to raise enough money to purchase the Ice House Theater.

On Dec. 30, the Visalia Players Club announced that they officially purchased the Ice House Theater from the city of Visalia. The purchase was a long time coming, with the Visalia Players first expressing interest in the property in 2019. Karl Schoettler, the president of Visalia Players, said that this purchase will give them the freedom to make their own decisions about how the building can be improved and used.