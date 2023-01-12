City pitches court complaint against Rawhide

Among the list of improvements is to renovate or replace stadium lighting fixtures, which the city claims it had already replaced to meet MLB standards in the last five years. An appendix in the city’s court filing shows two lighting fixtures and poles were replaced following the 2012 season and several more in the outfield after the 2014 season but two more along the baseline were “to be replaced by Musco at the end of 2016 season, but work was deferred to a future date” and were never completed. A facility survey conducted by Gould Evans Associates for the Minor League Commissioner’s Office shows that as of 2018, the ballpark’s infield lighting was more than 25 years old, “continue to underperform and are less than that required” in the contract between the Major and Minor leagues, known as a Professional Baseball Agreement. “The lighting in its current state is not acceptable,” the report stated.

Much of the lawsuit comes down to Major League Rule 58, which establishes standards for Minor League playing facilities. The list of standards range from seating capacity to security posts and from parking to bullpens. Major League Baseball amended the standards in 2021 with its Rule 27 after the Rawhide signed its 10-year lease with the city. The new rule uses a point system matrix to determine if stadiums are in compliance with benchmarks beginning with the start of 2023 in April. According to BaseballAmerica.com, teams are deducted at least one point for any aspect of the stadium that does not meet the new facility standards and are only allowed to have a 10-point deduction by April 1, 2025. Deductions are scored on items such as surveillance cameras, field lighting, bullpen mounds, outfield walls, visitor lockers and even internet access.