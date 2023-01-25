Rawhide names coaching staff for 2023 season

Visalia Rawhide coaches are mostly new faces to Visalia this season with the exception of the manager and hitting coach

VISALIA – Most of the Rawhide’s coaching staff will be making their Visalia debuts this season, but the manager and pitching coach are returning.

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced coaching staffs for their Minor League teams for the 2023 season, including the group that will lead their Single-A affiliate, the Visalia Rawhide. At the helm for the Rawhide will be Manager Darrin Garner.

Garner will start his first season as the Manager of the Rawhide in 2023. This will mark Garner’s eighth season with the Diamondbacks and his second stint with the Rawhide after serving as bench coach in 2021.