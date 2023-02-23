Enchanted theater group grows beyond its former playhouse

Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Co. is thriving at the Visalia Fox Theatre while its former home is exiting the spotlight and being converted into a virtual golf driving range

VISALIA – Two weeks after plans were unveiled to convert the Main Street Theatre into a virtual golf driving range, the longtime tenant of the theater is thriving on a larger stage.

Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Co. will premier its latest play, “The Magician’s Nephew”, tonight, Feb. 23 at the Visalia Fox Theatre. This will be the fourth play Enchanted Playhouse has performed at the Fox since it debuted on the venerable stage with another C.S. Lewis classic, “Prince Caspian”, in October 2019. The community theater company previously performed at the publicly-owned Main Street Theatre for 27 years before the city decided to sell the building for redevelopment in 2018.

Enchanted Playhouse President Shanna Meier said the hardest part about losing the downtown theater was that many in the community misunderstood that the shows would go on. Enchanted’s re-emergence at the Fox Theatre was stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic just as it finished its second show there. Under the state’s emergency shut down of indoor venues in 2020, The Visalia Fox was unable to reopen to the public until September 2021. Luckily, Enchanted was able to find a new venue thanks to the Visalia Rawhide and held several plays there throughout the last two years.

To this day, Meier said she still meets people who thought the theater company folded with the shuttering of the Main Street Theatre.

“We’re not shut down. We’re alive and well,” Meier said. “Even though we lost the theater, we are stronger than we ever were before. We have had to adapt to new things and I think that has definitely made us a stronger organization.”