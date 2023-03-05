Crowd storms out after council Oks three-story apartments

Another resident, Kelly Clay, said the group of residents had contacted wildlife organizations including the Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club, Cascadia Wild and the John Muir Project to ask about the steps needed to determine what species of fox was living in their neighborhood. She claimed all of the groups said DNA evidence would be needed to establish if the fox was in fact an endangered species or some more common species, yet no DNA evidence was presented as part of the ecological consultant’s report. She also cited articles in the LA Times and San Francisco Chronicle describing how the Sierra Nevada red fox “has been sighted outside of normal zones, regions and elevations, the possibility of this endangered species being located here is entirely possible.”